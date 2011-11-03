* Profit falls despite net interest income rise

* Fall due to trading, fx losses (Adds details)

ISTANBUL Nov 3 (Adds details, quote)

Turkish lender Garanti Bank , partly owned by Spain's BBVA , posted third quarter net profit of 481.65 million Turkish lira ($271 million) in line with the market forecast of 482 million, down almost 8 percent from a year ago, its financial results showed on Thursday.

The bank said its nine-month net profit amounted to 2.28 billion lira, down 6.8 percent from a year ago, whereas loans and receivables increased 25 percent to 81.13 billion lira from 64.8 billion at the end of 2010.

Although Garanti's net fee and commission revenues were up 13 percent and net interest income rose 20 percent, the fall in profits stemmed from trading losses and foreign exchange passthrough effects.

After last year's trading profit of 102 million lira in the third quarter, the bank had a trading loss of 67 million lira this year in the same period, adding to the loss of 110.3 million lira from foreign exchange transactions, which had contributed to profit with 27.4 million lira last year.

A Reuters poll of analysts this week expected lower third-quarter profits for the biggest Turkish banks, including Garanti, due partly to trading losses and seasonally low fee generation during July-September.

"Garanti is preserving its cautious stance in the face of domestic and foreign market swings in the first nine months of 2011, and continues long term investments by opening 48 new branch offices," CEO Ergun Ozen wrote in an emailed statement.

Shares in Garanti traded 0.63 percent higher at 6.36 lira at 1310 GMT, slightly better than the Istanbul Bourse index which was up 0.54 percent.

($1 = 1.779 Turkish Liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by SImon Cameron-Moore)