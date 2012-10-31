ISTANBUL Oct 31 Turkey's Garanti Bank said on Wednesday net profit climbed 52 percent year-on-year to 733.2 million lira ($408 million) in the third quarter, exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 650 million lira.

Net interest income in the third quarter rose to 1.12 billion lira from 1.04 billion a year earlier, the bank's results filing to the Istanbul Stock Exchange showed. ($1 = 1.7965 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)