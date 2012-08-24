ISTANBUL Aug 24 Turkey's Garanti Bank has secured a $400 million, 14-year securitised loan in an agreement with the U.S. government's development finance institution, the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, the bank said on Friday.

In a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange, it said the loan would be used to meet the financing needs of small and medium-sized firms, including female entrepreneurs.

(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)