UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ISTANBUL Aug 24 Turkey's Garanti Bank has secured a $400 million, 14-year securitised loan in an agreement with the U.S. government's development finance institution, the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, the bank said on Friday.
In a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange, it said the loan would be used to meet the financing needs of small and medium-sized firms, including female entrepreneurs.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts