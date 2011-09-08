BRIEF-Michael Kors Holdings posts Q3 earnings per share $1.64
* Michael Kors Holdings Limited announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results
(Follows alerts)
Sept 8 Canada's Garda World Security Corp posted a 28 percent fall in its quarterly profit, hurt by investment costs as the company looks to expand its capacity.
The company, which provides armored cars, cash-handling services and automated teller machine maintenance, said the second-quarter net income fell to C$3.8 million ($3.8 million), or 12 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$ 5.3 million, or 17 Canadian cents a share, last year.
Revenue rose 6 percent to C$296.5 million.
Shares of the Montreal-based company closed at C$9.22 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.989 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Lannett announces successful completion of ERP system extraction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Rauland-Borg was acquired for $340 million, plus a potential contingent payment of $30 million