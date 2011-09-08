(Follows alerts)

Sept 8 Canada's Garda World Security Corp posted a 28 percent fall in its quarterly profit, hurt by investment costs as the company looks to expand its capacity.

The company, which provides armored cars, cash-handling services and automated teller machine maintenance, said the second-quarter net income fell to C$3.8 million ($3.8 million), or 12 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$ 5.3 million, or 17 Canadian cents a share, last year.

Revenue rose 6 percent to C$296.5 million.

Shares of the Montreal-based company closed at C$9.22 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.989 Canadian Dollars)