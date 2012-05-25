May 25 Canada's Garda World Security Corp's profit rose as its security solutions segment benefited from robust demand in emerging markets.

The company, which provides armored cars, cash-handling services and automated teller machine maintenance, said first-quarter net income rose to C$6.3 million, or 20 Canadian cents per share, from C$4.5 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, last year.

Revenue rose 12 percent to C$321 million. Revenue from emerging markets at Garda's security solutions arm rose 85 percent at C$36 million.

Shares of the Montreal-based company closed at C$7.31 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)