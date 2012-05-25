BRIEF-CLAIRVEST REPORTS Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$2.03
* CLAIRVEST GROUP INC - DECEMBER 31, 2016 BOOK VALUE WAS $532.9 MILLION OR $35.08 PER SHARE VERSUS $502.2 MILLION OR $33.05 PER SHARE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2016
May 25 Canada's Garda World Security Corp's profit rose as its security solutions segment benefited from robust demand in emerging markets.
The company, which provides armored cars, cash-handling services and automated teller machine maintenance, said first-quarter net income rose to C$6.3 million, or 20 Canadian cents per share, from C$4.5 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, last year.
Revenue rose 12 percent to C$321 million. Revenue from emerging markets at Garda's security solutions arm rose 85 percent at C$36 million.
Shares of the Montreal-based company closed at C$7.31 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
* CLAIRVEST GROUP INC - DECEMBER 31, 2016 BOOK VALUE WAS $532.9 MILLION OR $35.08 PER SHARE VERSUS $502.2 MILLION OR $33.05 PER SHARE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2016
* NEULION- TIM ALAVATHIL IS TAKING ON ROLE OF CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, REPLACING TREVOR RENFIELD, WHO TODAY RESIGNED FROM POSITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 U.S. oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc reported a surprise adjusted profit for the fourth quarter, helped by lower expenses and higher oil prices.