Sept 23 Zhejiang Garden Bio-chemical High-tech Co Ltd

* Says sets its Shenzhen IPO price at 7.01 yuan (1.1419 US dollar) per share, aiming to raise 159.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1r2Dgiy (1 US dollar = 6.1390 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)