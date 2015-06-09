BRIEF-Castle Brands acquires additional 20.1 pct stake in Gosling-Castle Partners Inc
* Has acquired an additional 20.1% stake in Gosling-Castle Partners Inc.
June 9 Campbell Soup Co said it would acquire salsa maker Garden Fresh Gourmet for $231 million to expand in the fresh and organic packaged foods business.
Garden Fresh, which also makes hummus and tortilla chips, generated $100 million in net sales in the year ended Dec. 31, Campbell said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
BRUSSELS, March 30 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: