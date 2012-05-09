May 9 GRD Holding III Corporation (Garden Ridge) on Wednesday sold $360 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Jefferies and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: GARDEN RIDGE AMT $360 MLN COUPON 10.75 PCT MATURITY 06/01/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 12/01/2012 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 10.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/16/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS