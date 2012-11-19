Nov 19 Gardner Denver Inc said on Monday
its board has named Michael Larsen president and chief executive
officer as the industrial machinery maker pursues strategic
alternatives, including a possible sale.
Larsen, a former General Electric Co executive, has
served as finance chief of Gardner Denver since 2010 and was
named acting CEO in July. He will continue to serve as CFO until
a successor is named.
The board is still exploring a possible sale or merger of
the company but has made no decision and cannot be assured a
deal will be reached, the company said. During the process, the
company is also cutting costs and restructuring its European
operations.
Private equity firm KKR Co & LP and a partnership of
buyout firms TPG Capital and Onex Corp advanced to the
next round of bidding for Gardner Denver, several people
familiar with the matter said last week.