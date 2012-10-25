NEW YORK Oct 25 Industrial machinery maker
Gardner Denver Inc is exploring a sale and has drawn
initial interest from several major private equity firms,
according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that
would top $3 billion.
Gardner Denver's bankers at Goldman Sachs Group have
started to reach out to potential buyers in recent weeks and
have asked for first-round bids by Nov. 5, the people said on
Thursday. The company may still decide not to sell after it
completes the process, they added.
TPG Capital LP, Onex Corp, KKR & Co LP,
Blackstone Group LP and Bain Capital LLC are among the
buyout firms considering offers, the people said. TPG and Onex
are expected to bid jointly, two of the people added.
Gardner Denver has a market value of about $2.7 billion and
long-term debt of some $400 million. The Wayne,
Pennsylvania-based company, Goldman Sachs and the private equity
firms did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The move to solicit offers follows months of pressure from
activist investor ValueAct Capital LLC, which has been calling
for a sale of the company after acquiring a roughly 5 percent
stake. ValueAct did not respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim in New York)