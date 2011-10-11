* Signs deal with Robuschi SpA

Oct 11 Gardner Denver Inc , a U.S. manufacturer of compressors and vacuum products for industrial applications, said it will buy Italy-based Robuschi SpA for $207 million to optimize its European manufacturing operations.

Robuschi is a manufacturer of blowers and pumps and has manufacturing facilities in Italy, Brazil and China. Its shares are currently held by an investor group led by Milan-based Aksia Group.

Quincy, Illinois-based Gardner Denver said the deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Shares of the company closed at $73.71 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)