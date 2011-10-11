* Signs deal with Robuschi SpA
* Transaction for $207 mln
* Deal expected to close in Q4
Oct 11 Gardner Denver Inc , a U.S.
manufacturer of compressors and vacuum products for industrial
applications, said it will buy Italy-based Robuschi SpA for $207
million to optimize its European manufacturing operations.
Robuschi is a manufacturer of blowers and pumps and has
manufacturing facilities in Italy, Brazil and China. Its shares
are currently held by an investor group led by Milan-based Aksia
Group.
Quincy, Illinois-based Gardner Denver said the deal is
expected to close in the fourth quarter.
Shares of the company closed at $73.71 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)