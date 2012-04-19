* Q1 adj EPS $1.40 vs est $1.36

* Sees 2012 EPS $5.60-$5.80 vs est $5.93

* Q1 orders rose 11 pct, backlog up 14 pct

* Sees pressure pumps shipments falling in second half of 2012

April 19 Gardner Denver Inc, a manufacturer of compressors and vacuum products for industrial applications, posted better-than-expected quarterly results, but forecast full-year earnings below market estimates.

The company said it expects a fall in pressure pump shipments in the second half of 2012. Pressure pumping business represented about 13 percent of its 2011 revenue.

The company expects adjusted per-share earnings of $5.60 to $5.80 for 2012, missing the $5.93 analysts were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gardner Denver, which was founded in 1859, offers engineered products such as compressors, liquid ring pumps and blowers used in the medical, environmental and transportation industries.

Net income for the first-quarter fell to $54.8 million, or $1.08 a share, from $59.5 million, or $1.13 a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.40 a share.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $604.4 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.36 a share on revenue of $585.6 million.

Shares of the Quincy, Illinois-based company closed at $62.48 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)