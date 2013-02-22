NEW YORK Feb 22 The board of Gardner Denver Inc
plans to meet on Monday to review private equity firm
KKR & Co LP's $3.7 billion offer for the industrial
machinery maker, a person familiar with the matter said on
Friday.
Several of Gardner Denver's top shareholders, including
ValueAct Holdings LP, have indicated to the company's management
that they would support KKR's $75 per share offer, which was
submitted on Thursday, the person said.
Wayne, Pennsylvania-based Gardner Denver and ValueAct did
not immediately respond to a request for comment. KKR declined
to comment.
Earlier on Friday, Gardner Denver forecast 2013 results
below analysts' expectations as demand for its engineered
products such as petroleum and industrial pumps remained weak.