BRIEF-Fairfax Financial and Allied World provide update on merger transaction
* Fairfax Financial and Allied World provide update on merger transaction
March 8 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP will buy industrial machinery maker Gardner Denver Inc for $3.9 billion including debt.
The offer values Gardner Denver at $76 per share, a premium of 3 percent to the stock's Thursday closing price.
It is 39 percent above what the stock was trading at in late October when the company said it was exploring a sale.
* Fairfax Financial and Allied World provide update on merger transaction
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
* Preferred apartment communities, inc. Announces acquisition of a 296-unit multifamily community in tampa, Florida