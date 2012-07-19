* Sees Q3 adj EPS $1.15-$1.25 vs est $1.35

* Cuts FY12 adj EPS $5.30-$5.50 from $5.60-$5.80

* Q2 adj EPS $1.53 vs est $1.42

* Q2 rev $613 mln vs est $626.1 mln

July 19 Gardner Denver Inc reported quarterly results that beat analysts expectations but the industrial component maker cut its full-year profit forecast on poor demand in Europe and lower shipments of pressure pumps.

Gardner cut adjusted 2012 earnings to $5.30 to $5.50 per share from its previous forecast of $5.60 to $5.80 per share.

Lower demand for petroleum and industrial pumps pressured the company's engineered products division, which reported a 36 percent drop in orders. The division accounts for 54 percent of Gardner Denver's total revenue.

Net income for the second quarter rose to $75.3 million, or $1.51 per share, from $67.1 million, or $1.27 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.53 per share.

Revenue was almost flat at $613 million.

Analysts expected earnings of $1.42 per share on revenue of $626.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's Chief Executive Barry Pennypacker surprised investors with his sudden departure on Monday.

Shares of the company closed at $49.17 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock had fallen 12 percent on the day the CEO resigned, but have recouped half its losses since then. (Reporting by Tej Sapru in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)