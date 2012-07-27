* Asks board to engage investment bankers to solicit offers

* Says timing of former CEO Pennypacker's exit "inopportune"

* Seeks details of European restructuring plan

* Gardner Denver says will review and consider Valueact's letter

* Gardner Denver shares rise as much as 9 pct (Adds Gardner Denver response, updates share movement)

July 27 Valueact Capital, which reported a 5.1 percent stake in Gardner Denver Inc on Friday, urged the industrial component maker's board to pursue a sale of the company.

Valueact, the fourth largest investor in Gardner Denver, asked the board to explore a sale "in light of the circumstances in which Gardner Denver finds itself after the surprising resignation of its CEO, Barry Pennypacker."

Pennypacker surprised investors with his sudden departure earlier this month.

In the letter, Valueact also demanded details of Gardner Denver's proposed restructuring plan to address weakness in the Europe.

"The timing of Barry's departure is especially inopportune in light of the impending launch of the European restructuring ... as well as the continuing cyclical weakness of GDI's upstream energy business," Valueact said.

Gardner Denver, which makes compressors, pumps and vacuum products for industrial uses, said it will review and consider Valueact's letter in consultation with its financial and legal advisors.

Gardner Denver has been working on a plan to cut costs in Europe through measures like staffing and site reduction.

In its earnings conference call with analysts last week, the company sought more time to reveal details of its plan.

"What is remaining is the final review and approval by our board, which will take place at the upcoming board meeting. Following that, we anticipate that we'll be in a position to ... give you a framework," interim CEO Michael Larsen had said.

Quincy, Illinois-based Gardner Denver warned in April of a fall in pressure pump shipments in the second half of 2012. That business represented about 13 percent of its 2011 revenue.

T. Rowe Price Associates, with a stake of 14.19 percent as of July 27, is the largest investor in Gardner Denver, followed by BlackRock Institutional Trust and Vanguard Group.

Valueact, which claimed it has never publicly called for the sale of a company, said it strongly urges the board to immediately engage investment bankers for soliciting offers.

Gardner Denver shares, which have shed 21 percent of their value over the last three months, were up 8 percent at $56.11 in late morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. They touched a high of $57.09. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian, Sreejiraj Eluvangal)