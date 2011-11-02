* Q3 adj EPS $0.71 beats Street view of $0.50
By Siddharth Cavale
Nov 2 Garmin Ltd raised its forecast
for the year as it starts to gain from its move to add
high-margin services to its staple personal navigation devices
(PNDs), which have seen a freefall in sales over the past few
years.
Shares of the No. 1 U.S. navigation device maker rose as
much as 9 percent in morning trade to $37.20, their highest in a
year-and-a-half. They have fallen about 70 percent since their
heydays in 2007, when they traded above $125.
Garmin and its European peer TomTom , known for
their personal navigation devices (PNDs) that once used to be
must-haves for car and truck drivers, have seen their flagship
products lose out to navigation-enabled smartphones amid slowing
consumer spending.
To counter the threat, both the companies have
been looking at other avenues for growth. On Tuesday, TomTom
announced a restructuring plan and said it would focus more on
its auto and mapping services.
Garmin has started bundling its personal navigation devices
(PNDs) with high-margin live traffic and mapping services, a
move that is beginning to pay off for the money-bleeding
segment.
"For automotive, the Street was looking for gross margins of
around mid-30s but they came in at almost 44 percent and that
generated the bulk of gross margin upside," Oppenheimer analyst
Yair Reiner told Reuters.
For the year, Garmin now expects gross margin of 47-48
percent, up from its earlier outlook of 45-46 percent.
It forecast pro-forma earnings of $2.30-$2.40 a share, up
from its prior view of $2-$2.15 for the full year. Revenue is
expected to be at $2.6 billion.
DEFERRED REVENUE
So far, the Switzerland-based company has not been able to
recognize revenue from the added services up front and this
deferral of revenue has dented its margins in previous quarters.
However, deferred revenue for the third quarter was lower
than what the company had feared, boosting margins during the
period.
"They changed their accounting on how they book revenue on
PND this quarter, so they'll be recognizing more revenues and
profits up front than they have been recognizing in the previous
quarters," said Morgan Keegan analyst Tavis McCourt.
"The EPS beat was largely due to the change in accounting as
the Street did not expect the change."
For the third quarter, gross margins were 52 percent,
compared with 50 percent last year.
Third-quarter net income was $150.4 million, or 77 cents a
share, down from $279.6 million, or $1.44 a share, a year ago.
Pro-forma earnings were 71 cents a share.
Revenue fell 4 percent to $667.0 million. Auto segment
revenue fell 13 percent to $384 million .
Analysts expected earnings of 50 cents a share on revenue of
$618.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
