May 2 Navigation device maker Garmin Ltd's quarterly profit beat estimates, as demand for its outdoor and fitness GPS products increased.

Net income fell to $86.9 million, or 44 cents per share, from $95.5 million, or 49 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 44 cents per share.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $556.6 million.

Analysts expected an adjusted profit of 41 cents per share, on revenue of $520.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)