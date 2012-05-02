* Q1 adjusted EPS $0.44 vs estimate $0.40
* Q1 revenue $556.6 mln vs estimate $520.2 mln
* Shares rise 2 pct in premarket trading
(Adds bullets, details, background, share movement)
May 2 Navigation device maker Garmin Ltd's
quarterly profit beat estimates, as demand for its
outdoor and fitness GPS products jumped and it grabbed share in
the personal navigation devices market.
Garmin has been seeing strong demand for its fitness
products over the past few quarters, as athletes and joggers
spend more on watches with GPS sensors, golfing accessories with
preloaded courses and fitness apps.
Revenue at its outdoor and fitness segments, which together
account for about a quarter of total revenue, rose 20 percent to
$148 million.
Revenue from its automotive/mobile business, traditionally
known for its personal navigation devices (PND) rose 6 percent
to $280 million as the company sold more units.
The company, however, remained cautious about the PND
industry, it said in a statement.
PNDs, once a must-have gadget and Garmin's mainstay till a
couple of years back, has seen slowing demand as consumers
switch to GPS-enabled smartphones that offer turn-by-turn
navigation.
Garmin expected PND revenue to fall 7 percent to 10 percent
and unit deliveries to continue to decline in 2012, it said in a
post-earnings call in February.
Its Dutch rival TomTom posted a first-quarter loss
last week, citing weaker car sales, the debt crisis in Southern
Europe, and a product bug which made it necessary to increase
the number of customer service agents.
Garmin's European business, however, reported a 16 percent
rise in revenue. Total revenue rose 10 percent to $556.6
million.
Net income fell to $86.9 million, or 44 cents per share,
from $95.5 million, or 49 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 44 cents per share.
Analysts on average expected an adjusted profit of 41 cents
per share, on revenue of $520.2 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares, which closed at $47.49 on Tuesday on
the Nasdaq, rose 2 percent to $48.51 in premarket trading on
Wednesday.
The stock, which hit a four-year high after fourth-quarter
results on Feb. 22, has since lost 5 percent of those gains.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)