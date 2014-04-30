BRIEF-Medtronic announces pricing of $2 billion of senior notes
* REG-Medtronic announces pricing of $2 billion of senior notes
April 30 Garmin Ltd reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales of its fitness and aviation navigation devices.
The company's net income rose to $118.8 million, or 61 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 29, from $88.7 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $583.2 million from $531.9 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* REG-Medtronic announces pricing of $2 billion of senior notes
LONDON, March 22 JP Morgan retained its place atop the global investment banking league table last year, with the top five places now firmly in the hands of U.S. banks, reflecting their domination over struggling European peers, data on Wednesday showed.
LONDON, March 22 Failing to reach a comprehensive free trade deal with the European Union risks significant damage to Britain's trade in non-financial services, a committee of members of the upper house of parliament said in a report published on Wednesday.