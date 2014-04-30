April 30 Garmin Ltd reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales of its fitness and aviation navigation devices.

The company's net income rose to $118.8 million, or 61 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 29, from $88.7 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $583.2 million from $531.9 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)