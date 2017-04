April 27 Garmin Ltd reported a 6.6 percent increase in quarterly revenue as strong sales of its GPS-based fitness devices more than offset weak demand for products used in vehicles.

The company's net income rose to $88 million, or 46 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 26, from $66.8 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $624 million from $585.4 million. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)