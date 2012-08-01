Aug 1 Garmin Ltd's quarterly profit
beat analysts' estimates as demand for its outdoor GPS products
jumped and revenue from its personal navigation devices business
rose for the third straight quarter.
Net income rose to $185.9 million, or 95 cents per share,
for the second quarter, from $109.5 million, or 56 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 98 cents per share.
Analysts on average had estimated earnings of 67 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)