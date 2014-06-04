UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID, June 4 Spanish food group Ebro Foods said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy a majority 52 percent stake in Italian pasta company Pastificio Lucio Garofalo for 62.5 million euros ($85 million).
The unlisted Italian company, founded in 1789, is the owner of high-end dried pasta brands Garofalo, Santa Lucia and Russo de Cicciano. Ebro Foods intends to help international expansion for the brands, the Spanish company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7342 Euros) (Reporting By Emma Pinedo, Writing by Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Tracy Rucinski)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources