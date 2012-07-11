July 11 Global PC shipments were flat in the
second quarter, as economic uncertainty and a booming market for
smartphones and tablets constrained growth, research firm
Gartner Inc said.
Worldwide PC shipments totaled 87.5 million units in the
second quarter, down 0.1 percent from a year earlier, the
industry research firm said.
Gartner estimates Hewlett-Packard Co's shipments
fell 12.1 percent, while those of Dell Inc slipped 11.5
percent in the quarter. Asus was the most impressive
performer, with an estimated 38.6 percent rise in shipments.
HP faced aggressive pricing from Lenovo Group Ltd
in the professional market, and threats from companies such as
Asus and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in the already
crowded consumer markets, the report said.
