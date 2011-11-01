* Ups FY11 rev forecast to $1.44-$1.48 bln vs est $1.46 bln

* Q3 EPS $0.31 vs est $0.29

* Q3 revenue $345.8 mln vs est $339.4 mln (Adds details, background, rivals' performance)

Nov 1 Gartner Inc , the world's biggest technology research and advisory firm, posted a better-than-expected third quarter helped by a 14 percent rise in contract value, and stood by its full-year profit outlook.

The company raised the low end of its full-year revenue outlook by $5 million. It now expects revenue of $1.44-$1.48 billion.

Last week, rival Forrester Research Inc cut its full-year outlook citing inconsistent performance in some markets and the continuing economic turmoil.

Another rival Factset Research Systems Inc , which provides financial information and analysis for the investment community, had last month allayed fears about its business being hit by financial clients cutting jobs and reducing expenses.

For the latest third quarter, Gartner's net income rose to $30.5 million, or 31 cents per share, from $20.1 million, or 20 cents per share, a year ago.

Contract value rose to $1.04 billion at end-September, its highest ever, Gartner said.

Quarterly revenue rose to $345.8 million from $296.1 million a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected third-quarter earnings of 29 cents per share, on revenue of $339.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Stamford, Connecticut-based company have gained more than 7 percent in value since early August, when it raised its full-year revenue forecast helped by a spurt in demand for technology research.

The S&P 1500 IT Services Industry Index has been largely flat over the same period. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)