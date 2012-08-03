Aug 3 Gartner Inc, the world's biggest
technology research and advisory firm, posted
better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher revenue
from its research unit.
Net income rose to $41.5 million, or 43 cents per share, for
the second-quarter, from $32.2 million or 32 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 45 cents per share.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $397.5 million. Revenue in its
research business rose 11 percent to $278.3 million. Events
sales rose 13 percent to $42.5 million. Revenue in its
consulting business fell 2 percent to $76.7 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 41 cents per
share on revenue of $400.9 million.
The company whose rivals include privately held IDC and
Forrester Research Inc, maintained its profit forecast
for the year of between $1.63 and $1.79 per share on revenue of
between $1.60 billion and $1.65 billion.
Analysts are expecting full-year profit of $1.72 per share
on revenue of $1.62 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Gartner's shares closed at $44.54 on Thursday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
