SINGAPORE Feb 13 Garuda Indonesia
plans to buy 18 regional passenger jets from Canadian
plane maker Bombardier, the Indonesian flag carrier's
Chief Executive Emirsyah Satar said.
"Yes. That's the plan," Satar told Reuters on the sidelines
of an aviation conference in Singapore on Monday. The deal will
likely be signed on Wednesday, he said.
Bombardier has been competing with Brazil's Embraer
to supply smaller passenger jets to Garuda.
A Garuda official said the Indonesian flag carrier is
looking to buy the Canadian company's CRJ1000 NextGen aircraft.
Earlier on Monday, Bombardier said in a statement that an
unnamed customer had signed a firm order for six CRJ1000 NextGen
regional jets with options for another 18.
Based on the list price for CRJ1000, the order is worth $297
million and could increase to $1.32 billion if all 18 options
are exercised.
"Including the order announced today, Bombardier has
recorded firm orders for 1,715 CRJ Series aircraft, with 1,661
delivered as of December 31, 2011.
