SINGAPORE, April 9 Garuda Indonesia Tbk
plans to boost its cargo capacity by modifying
existing passenger jets to tap the growing demand it sees for
air cargo services, its chief executive said on Monday.
"Not only passenger traffic will go up there, and but also
cargo goods," Garuda CEO Emirsyah Satar told reporters in
Singapore, referring to traffic between Indonesia's fast-growing
regions.
With more investments going into Indonesia, there is also
greater potential for international air cargo services, he
added.
"For the time being we will develop the belly," he said,
referring to the Indonesian flag carrier's passenger planes that
can be modified to carry a larger amount of cargo.
Garuda does not operate standalone cargo aircraft but has
three Airbus 330 freighters on order. Satar said the freighters
are scheduled to be delivered at the end of 2013.
Garuda said earlier this year it will go ahead with a plan
to boost its fleet size by more than 50 percent in three years,
despite the threat of overcapacity arising from rival Lion Air's
order of 230 short-haul 737 jets from Boeing.
The Lion Air deal was the largest-ever commercial order
received by the U.S. plane maker.
(Reporting by Leonard How; Writing by Kevin Lim)