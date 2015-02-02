JAKARTA Feb 2 Indonesian flag airline PT Garuda
Indonesia Tbk has delayed an up to $500 million bond
issue in Singapore until at least April as "the market is a bit
quiet", its chief financial officer said on Monday.
"We will look at the development in April," Ari Askhara told
Reuters in a text message. The airline is also considering
issuing Islamic bonds, he added.
Garuda signed on Monday a cross-currency swap agreement
worth a total of 1 trillion rupiah ($79 million) with PT Bank
Negara Indonesia Tbk, PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk
and Standard Chartered.
($1 = 12,680.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata and
Sunil Nair)