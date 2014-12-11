UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
JAKARTA Dec 11 The chief executive of PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk, Emirsyah Satar, has resigned from his post, the state-owned airline said on Thursday, and a new CEO will be decided upon at a shareholder meeting on Friday.
Satar's resignation comes as no surprise as he had in October told Reuters he would step down within months, after a decade-long stint during which he helped repair the image of the Indonesian flag carrier and restructure its operations.
Satar submitted his resignation letter on Dec. 8 and the state-owned enterprises ministry has accepted it on Dec. 10, Garuda said in a stock exchange filing.
Garuda will decide on his replacement at a shareholder meeting on Friday, Satar told Reuters in a text message.
Garuda fell into the red for a third straight quarter, although the losses narrowed as the company lifted ticket prices for domestic flights to offset weakness in the rupiah. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders