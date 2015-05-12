(Corrects spelling of CFO's name in second paragraph to 'Askhara', not 'Ashkara')

JAKARTA May 12 Indonesian flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk is "optimistic" it will be profitable in 2015, swinging from a $373 million loss last year, its chief financial officer said.

The company is restructuring its flight routes and reducing cash "bleeding" caused by some unprofitable routes, Chief Financial Officer Ari Askhara told Reuters on Tuesday.

Garuda posted a net profit of $11.4 million in the first quarter of this year compared with a $168 million net loss a year earlier.