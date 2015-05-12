UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
(Corrects spelling of CFO's name in second paragraph to 'Askhara', not 'Ashkara')
JAKARTA May 12 Indonesian flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk is "optimistic" it will be profitable in 2015, swinging from a $373 million loss last year, its chief financial officer said.
The company is restructuring its flight routes and reducing cash "bleeding" caused by some unprofitable routes, Chief Financial Officer Ari Askhara told Reuters on Tuesday.
Garuda posted a net profit of $11.4 million in the first quarter of this year compared with a $168 million net loss a year earlier. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.