* Q3 net loss of $7.8 mln, smaller than a year ago

* Performance improving qtr/qtr on higher ticket prices

* Faces rising competition from Middle Eastern carriers

* Shares fall 5 pct, underperform flat market (Adds CEO, finance director comment, share price fall)

By Eveline Danubrata and Fransiska Nangoy

JAKARTA, Nov 13 Indonesian airline PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk fell into the red for a third straight quarter, although the losses narrowed as the company lifted ticket prices for domestic flights to offset weakness in the rupiah.

The state-controlled carrier posted a net loss of $7.8 million in July-September, according to calculations based on its nine-month earnings statement, with the result helping to push down its shares nearly 5 percent.

The amount was, however, less than a loss of $47.8 million made in the previous quarter and a loss of $11.4 million reported for the same period a year ago.

"In the latest quarter, Garuda's performance has shown an improvement. We booked a profit of $22.1 million for the month of September," Garuda Chief Executive Emirsyah Satar told Reuters in a text message.

Handrito Hardjono, Garuda's finance director, said in a separate text message that the airline has improved its load factor and passenger yield in the last two quarters by increasing ticket prices for domestic flights.

Garuda's earnings this year have been hammered by weakness in the rupiah as much of its costs are paid for in U.S. dollars and as it reports its results in the U.S. currency.

"Garuda has been gradually improving and the main reason behind that is because it has been raising its prices to offset the depreciating rupiah," said Paul Yong, a Singapore-based analyst at DBS Vickers.

Garuda competes with other carriers such as Indonesian airline Lion Air and Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd.

Asked if it had benefited from Singapore's Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd shutting down its Indonesian joint venture this year, Hardjono said that competition had actually increased due to Middle Eastern rivals.

Middle Eastern airlines operating in the region are Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways.

Garuda shares were down 4.6 percent in Thursday afternoon trade, underperforming a flat broader market.

Yong said Garuda and other global airlines should benefit from falling fuel prices. Brent crude traded around $80 a barrel on Thursday, near its lowest since 2010, after OPEC said demand for its oil would fall next year while Saudi Arabia remained silent about a possible cut in production. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Edwina Gibbs)