JAKARTA Feb 21 Indonesian flag carrier Garuda
Indonesia plans to raise up to 1.6 trillion rupiah
($135.45 million) from a rights issue in April that will mainly
be used to fund a new fleet, the company said in an stock
exchange filing.
Garuda will issue 3.2 billion new shares, priced at 460 to
500 rupiah per share, it said in the Thursday evening filing. It
appointed Bahana Securities, Mandiri Sekuritas and Danareksa as
joint underwriters.
Eighty percent of the proceeds from the rights offering will
be used to develop a new fleet, while the rest will be used for
working capital and aircraft lease payments, the statement
added.
The airline is also looking for strategic investors for its
low-cost unit Citilink, with the ultimate aim of taking it
public.
Garuda reported a 90 percent drop in net income to $11.0
million for the full year ended December from $110.6 million in
2012, far below the $44.4 million average estimate of five
analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.
At 0350 GMT, the airline's shares traded steady at 484
rupiah. The broader Jakarta stock exchange index was up
0.6 percent.