SINGAPORE Feb 15 Garuda Indonesia Tbk will go ahead with a plan to boost its fleet size to 154 aircraft from 89 in three years, despite the threat of overcapacity arising from rival Lion Air's large order, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"They have their business model, they have their targets, it is up to them. But we have our own business plan," Chief Executive Emirsyah Satar told reporters.

Indonesian low-cost carrier Lion Air on Tuesday firmed up an order for 230 short-haul 737 jets from Boeing, making it the largest-ever commercial order received by the U.S. plane maker.

The deal is worth about $22 billion based on the list price.

