June 11 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Tuesday it revised the outlook on some AA rated state GARVEE bonds to stable from negative.

States issue GARVEE, or Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle, bonds in expectation of federal money for transportation projects.

The outlook revision on the GARVEE securities reliant on payments from the federal government was directly linked to a change by S&P on Monday in upgrading its United States outlook to stable from negative, the credit-ratings group said in a statement.

The following AA rated state GARVEE bonds were affected by S&P's rating action:

-- Alabama Federal Aid Highway Finance Authority's federal highway grant anticipation bonds series 2011 and 2012;

-- State of California's federal highway grant anticipation revenue vehicle bonds (issued for the California Department of Transportation), series 2004A;

-- California Department of Transportation's federal highway grant anticipation bonds, series 2008A;

-- Delaware Transportation Authority's grant anticipation bonds, series 2010;

-- District of Columbia's federal highway grant anticipation revenue bonds, series 2011 and 2012;

-- Kentucky Asset Liability Commission's federal highway trust fund project notes, series 2005, 2007, and 2010;

-- Michigan's grant anticipation revenue bonds, series 2007 and 2009B;

-- Montana Department of Transportation's GARVEE bonds (Highway 93 Advance Construction Project), series 2005, 2008 and 2012;

-- New Hampshire's federal highway grant anticipation bonds, series 2010 and 2012;

-- North Carolina's GARVEE bonds, series 2007, 2009, 2011, and 2012;

-- State of Washington's GARVEE program bonds, series 2012F; and

-- West Virginia Commissioner of Highways' surface transportation improvements special obligation notes, series 2006A, 2007A, and 2009A.