By Tom Bergin
| LONDON, Sept 23
LONDON, Sept 23 Experts have cast doubt on
claims of a giant shale gas find in northwest England, leaving
opponents to accuse the company behind it of painting an
excessively rosy picture to win political support for the
controversial project.
Cuadrilla Resources is owned by Australian drilling company
AJ Lucas and private equity firm Riverstone, and has former BP
Chief Executive John Browne on its board, said on Wednesday it
had found 200 trillion cubic feet of gas in place at its
licences in Lancashire.
The announcement made front page news in the UK, with one
national newspaper predicting that Blackpool, the fading seaside
resort nearby, would become another Dallas, and a local journal
celebrating a 'gas gold rush' and 'jobs bonanza'.
Even discounting the find to allow for the fact that
typically only around 20 percent of gas locked in shales --
rocks with low permeability which require considerable coaxing
to give up their treasure -- is recoverable, the find would
classify as one of the biggest gas discoveries in the world in
the past decade.
The news was welcomed by some politicians who see the
project as a boost to UK energy security, with North Sea
reserves declining sharply. But it was met with dread by
environmentalists who say the drilling process behind shale gas
--known as fraccing -- can pollute ground water.
Yet the excitement may be premature.
The resource estimate has not been independently verified
and the company has so far only drilled two wells in the basin.
Even though it says it has taken account of data from
another three wells drilled 10-15 years ago by another company,
which chose not to develop the area, some experts are not
convinced.
"It seems an awfully large number to extrapolate (from so
few wells)," said Jeffrey Callard, Assistant Professor at
Mewbourne School of Petroleum and Geological Engineering, at the
University of Oklahoma.
Steve Holditch, Professor of Petroleum Engineering at Texas
A&M University said one would need to drill dozens of wells to
come up with a reasonable estimate of resources.
"With that little data, then the number is fairly
speculative . It's a pie in the sky gas in place number," he
said.
However Cuadrilla CEO Mark Miller defended the estimate
saying the area of gas-bearing rock was unusuallly thick.
"That's a pretty solid number .. Any time you have 3,000
feet of pay zone with gas under pressure, you have a lot of gas
in place," he said.
"It's a big number, I know it's shocking but we're trying
not to look like the company that's being a promoter and
overstating things," he added.
REFINANCING
A recent refinancing conducted by one of Cuadrilla's
co-owners also casts doubt on the size the Bowland basin find.
AJ Lucas owns 41 percent of Cuadrilla and has a direct 25
percent stake in the Bowland licences. After two years of
losses, the company has struggled to come up with the money
needed to fund its share of Cuadrilla's drilling costs.
Last week, it agreed a deal with a Hong Kong-based fund
backed by Chinese state-controlled oil group CNOOC, to raise
money to allow it to maintain its interest in Cuadrilla.
That deal values the Bowland licenses at around 140 million
Australian dollars, a spokesman for AJ Lucas said.
By comparison, earlier this year mining group BHP Billiton
bought U.S. shale gas producer Petrohawk, which had lower
resources than Cuadrilla appears to be claiming, for $12
billion.
Petrohawk had proved reserves of 3.4 trillion cubic feet
(Tcf)and a non-proved resources base of 32 Tcf. While it also
had production, which considerably reduces risk, gas prices in
the U.S. are around half the level in Britain, making fields in
the UK potentially more valuable.
Critics of Cuadrilla's plan say the company's announcement
may have more to do with politics than geology.
"They're obviously looking for further support and if you
look at their presentation, they are obviously talking a lot
about the benefits to Lancashire ... it looks like a pretty
clear pitch to Lancashire County Council to give us planning
permission," said Doug Parr, policy director at Greenpeace UK.
The presentation given to local media on Wednesday talked of
120 million pounds in business rates being paid to local
councils, 5-6 billion pounds in tax revenues to the government,
salaries double current the Lancashire average and up to 5,600
new jobs generated across the UK.
"The economic case that Cuadrilla are putting forward does
paint a Disneyland picture," Sue McGuire, local Councillor at
nearby Southport, who has opposed the plan on concerns about
risks to local agriculture.
Shale drilling has been banned in France on fears of
contamination of ground water and in the U.S., where the
production of shale gas has rocketed in recent years, allowing
the country to become self-sufficient in gas, opponents have
been rallying political support to try and curb new drilling.
In August, environmental and public health groups petitioned
the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to force oil and gas
companies to disclose the chemicals used in natural gas
drilling. [ID: nN1E7730SK]
In June, Cuadrilla suspended drilling after a government
scientist linked a small earthquake to work at its drill site in
northwest England. Cuadrilla said it did not believe there was a
link.
