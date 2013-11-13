* Work expected to take two weeks

LONDON Nov 13 Britain's Breagh gas field has been temporarily shut to resolve a number of mechanical issues, Sterling Resources, which holds a stake in the field, said on Wednesday.

The company said in a statement that it could be two weeks before the plant could be restarted.

The issues occurred after the field started up at the inlet area of the Teesside Gas Processing Plant. Investigations have shown there were some irregularities with equipment, the firm added.

"We are still at an early stage in the investigation and will inform the market when a clearer picture of the extent of necessary repairs emerges," John Rapach, Sterling's chief operating officer said.

Toronto-listed Sterling Resources has a 30 percent stake in the field, while German oil and gas exploration company RWE Dea holds 70 percent.

Breagh, in the Britain's southern North Sea, started production in mid-October, having initially been scheduled for the middle of 2012.

The field is expected to produce gas at a rate of 102 million cubic feet per day (mcf/d) this year and pump gas to Britain's Teesside onshore gas processing terminal.

The Teesside plant is undergoing maintenance which is expected to last until Nov. 14.