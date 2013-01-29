LONDON Jan 29 Gas production at the Britannia
gas field in the UK North Sea resumed at full output on Jan. 27
after an unplanned outage, part operator Chevron said
on Tuesday.
"Britannia facilities resumed full production on Sunday 27
January 2013," a spokeswoman for Chevron said in a statement.
Operators said in a previous statement that the platform was
shut down as a precaution on Jan. 16, but did not give a
specific reason for the outage.
The field, which is operated jointly by Chevron and
ConocoPhillips, usually produces between 6.5 million and
6.8 million cubic metres of gas per day.
It also produces gas condensate that is delivered through
the Forties pipeline.
Gas is pumped through the Scottish Area Gas Evacuation
(SAGE) facility to St. Fergus in Scotland.
The platform is located around 210 kilometres north east of
Aberdeen in Scotland.