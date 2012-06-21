SOFIA, June 21 Three oil and gas companies have
filed bids in a tender to explore for a deepwater gas field off
Bulgaria's Black Sea coast, after a successful gas discovery in
a nearby site in Romanian waters, the energy minister said on
Thursday.
The Balkan country, almost fully dependent on Russian
natural gas supplies, is seeking ways to diversify its gas
routes and sources to cuts costs and boost its energy security.
British-based Melrose Resources, already developing
a number of smaller gas fields in the Black Sea shelf, and
French group Total have placed bids, Delyan Dobrev
told an energy forum.
U.S. operator Exxon Mobil, which had already
announced a huge gas find at an offshore Black Sea well in
Romanian waters together with Austrian peer OMV, also
filed an offer to carry out exploration works at Khan Asparuh
field, close to the Romanian field.
Dobrev said the ministry will pick a winner by the end of
the month. Gas production could start in 3-4 years provided the
exploration activities point to substantial gas reserves.
"Our hopes for a serious find are very high, as just 15
kilometres off the north border of our field, in Romanian
waters, between 40 to 80 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas were
discovered," Dobrev said.
"If have a similar discovery, Bulgaria's domestic gas needs
for 15-20 years will be fully covered," he said.
In February, OMV said it had discovered what could be up to
84 bcm of gas in the Neptun block, the biggest find in its
history.
Bulgaria's Khan Asparuh block spans 15,000 square kilometres
in the Black Sea. The waters are deep and the site is hard to
explore.
Bulgaria consumer about 3 bcm of gas annually.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Dan Lalor)