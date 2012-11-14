SOFIA Nov 14 Canadian oil and gas producer
TransAtlantic Petroleum has been awarded a 35-year
concession to start natural gas production from a field in
northwestern Bulgaria, the Bulgarian government said on
Wednesday.
Energy Minister Delyan Dobrev said he expected the company to
start producing gas in the middle of next year at a rate that
will supply about 10 percent of Bulgaria's gas demand, which
averages a total of 3 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year.
The European Union's poorest country is almost completely
dependent on Russia's Gazprom for gas supplies and has
stepped up efforts to boost local gas exploration and production
as well as build gas links with neighbours to diversify gas
suppliers.
Production at the 648 square kilometre Koynare field, which
has estimated gas deposits of around 10 bcm, should start once
Transatlantic Petroleum builds a pipeline linking its wells to
the national gas network, Dobrev has said.
TransAtlantic Petroleum is exploring oil and gas fields in
Bulgaria, Turkey and Romania.