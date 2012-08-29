* Bulgaria hopes for a huge gas discovery, sees oil
potential
* Production can start in six years
* Total, OMV and Repsol to invest hundreds millions of euros
SOFIA, Aug 29 A consortium, led by French oil
major Total, will start exploring for gas and oil off
Bulgaria's Black Sea coast, boosting the Balkan country hopes to
end its almost complete dependence on Russian gas imports.
Bulgaria signed on Wednesday a five-year contract with
Total, Austria's OMV and Spain's Repsol to
start exploration near a site in Romanian waters where a
successful gas discovery was made.
The 14,440 sq km Khan Asparuh block is only 15 km from OMV's
Neptun block, which the Austrian company has said could produce
up to 84 billion cubic metres of gas.
"Today we are paving the way to Bulgaria's energy
independence," Energy Minister Delyan Dobrev said after the
singing.
Bulgaria meets over 90 percent of its gas needs with
supplies from Russia's Gazprom and is seeking ways to
diversify its gas routes and sources to cuts costs and boost its
energy security.
Dobrev has said that gas production could start in six
years, provided that the exploration points to substantial gas
reserves.
"Out hopes are that the gas deposits will at least match the
deposits discovered in the Romanian field. And our field is
three times bigger," Dobrev said.
Total, OMV and Repsol will spend hundreds of millions of
euros to carry out seismic acquisition and drilling two wells at
5,000 m and 6,000 m depths, said Fabrice Chevalier, a project
director at Total.
The drilling of a deep water well is estimated to cost
around 300 million euros.
"In the future, if there is a development, there will be
certainly (an investment of) billions of dollars, if there are
hydrocarbons," Chevalier said.
Bulgaria's gas consumption averages 3 bcm per year. If the
discovery is as big as in the Romania's field, it will meet the
European Union's poorest member's gas needs for dozens of years.
"We spend a lot of money, so we hope we find something, for
the benefit of Bulgaria and our companies," said Patrick Pluen,
Total's vice president France and Italy.
In the new venture, Total holds 40 percent, and OMV and
Repsol 30 percent each.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, editing by William Hardy)