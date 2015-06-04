June 3 A World Bank initiative to eliminate the
waste and pollution of routine gas flaring remains unsigned by
some of the main countries involved, undermining industry
demands this week for special treatment on the grounds gas is
cleaner than coal.
Countries yet to sign a pledge to eliminate routine flaring
by 2030 include major flarers the United States, Iran and
Nigeria, the bank said, noting that the practice wastes enough
energy to supply Africa with electricity and pollutes as much as
77 million cars.
"By capturing this gas and converting it into a useful
product, such as converting it into power, they could be earning
money for it, so it's win-win in that sense," senior World Bank
director Anita Marangoly George said at the 2015 World Gas
Conference in Paris.
"Also, they avoid greenhouse gas emissions, which is good
for the environment, good for the image, and many of the
companies have a goal of sustainability, and this fits right
into that goal."
The bank said it had signed up 10 governments and 10 oil
companies to the project, representing about 44 percent of
global gas flaring, but said it had a target of 80 percent.
Gas, when produced as a byproduct of crude oil, is routinely
flared to dispose of it, especially offshore and in places where
there is no ready market for the gas.
Not burning it would be an explosion risk and releases
methane, also a pollutant, into the atmosphere.
Among the alternatives to flaring are converting gas into
transportable fuel liquids and harnessing it for use in power
generation on site.
However, "(companies) haven't created the space to think
about what is possible to capture," said Martin Layfield, sector
director at DNV-GL, an oil industry consultancy group that has
produced a study of flaring alternatives.
According to Layfield, now is the right time to push flaring
alternatives forward amid international pressure to reduce
emissions ahead of U.N. climate talks in Paris in December.
Jerome Schmitt, executive vice-president of sustainable
development at French group Total, said: "If we don't
improve together on flaring and methane production emission, we
will not be able to claim that gas is twice as good as coal in
power generation."
Total is among the oil companies that have signed up to the
initiative.
(Editing by Andrew Callus)