By Stephen Jewkes and Giancarlo Navach
MILAN, March 10 Europe's gas storage operators
are discussing plans to develop a common European storage
mechanism to see off potential threats to the bloc's gas
supplies, the head of Italian gas grid company Snam
told Reuters on Tuesday.
"It makes strategic sense to pool our resources and we are
keen on taking our proposals to Europe and to ministries," Snam
CEO Carlo Malacarne said in a telephone interview.
Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region last year
underscored the need for the EU to do more to safeguard European
energy supplies and cope with increased dependence on imports.
The 28-member bloc relies on Moscow for almost 30 percent of
its energy, almost half of which flows through Ukraine. Italy,
and Germany are Russia's biggest gas customers in Europe.
The EU is currently working on new rules for gas storage.
Beefing up Europe's storage space, currently around 100
billion cubic metres (bcm), would guarantee gas in the event of
disruption from key suppliers while increasing liquidity.
"Taking capacity to 140 bcm would cost around 20 billion
euros, to be split between the 7-8 countries with storage, and
that would meet a worse-case Russia scenario," Malacarne said.
Stress tests carried out last year on Europe's gas system
showed if Russian gas was halted for six months there would be a
shortfall of up to 70 bcm -- around 40 bcm in the three core
winter months.
Sites that could be used for a common reserve have not yet
been identified but would probably include Italy and Germany
which together account for almost 40 bcm, Malacarne said.
The initiative would need common rules, reflecting what
happened in the oil sector in the 1970s when strategic reserves
were created after severe supply disruptions and price rises.
"Just filling capacity in Italy and Germany not used in the
last 5 years, due to the crisis, would give us 10-15 bcm extra
without investing. And then Spain has LNG capacity that can be
used," Malacarne said.
A lower differential between summer and winter gas prices,
which once guaranteed handsome margins, has deterred investors
from building expensive gas storage systems.
But Malacarne said despite the mild winter, Italy was on
track to use almost all its 11.5 bcm capacity since storage
prices set by the regulator have been kept below market prices
to encourage shippers to use reserves.
"We need standard contracts adopted by the EU regulators to
keep prices low to favour putting gas into storage and trading
it," he said.
Snam, one of Europe's biggest gas transport players, has a
strategic alliance with Belgium's Fluxys and is
looking to expand its footprint across Europe.
Fluxys and Snam are developing "reverse flow" transmissions
from Italy that could ship African gas from Algeria and Libya to
Britain.
"We'll already have 2 bcm of reverse flow gas to trade by
the end of 2015 and that will increase to 6 bcm in 2018,"
Malacarne said.
