* Polish gas exchange could start off by mid-2012

* Hub to start with physical futures

* Could help intensify shale gas development

By Maciej Onoszko

WARSAW, Jan 11 Poland's PolPx energy exchange and gas network operator Gaz-System have begun talks on setting up a gas exchange that could start offering contracts by mid-2012, PolPx Chief Executive Grzegorz Onichimowski said on Wednesday.

The bourse would probably start by offering only monthly and annual contracts for physical deliveries and then potentially add day-ahead contracts later on, he added.

"We should be able to launch trading by the middle of 2012," he told Reuters in a phone interview. "We have companies eager to participate in this market."

Many big European gas-consuming countries already have hubs at which many suppliers and buyers can manage their positions and which makes gas pricing more transparent.

Earlier this week, the European Energy Exchange said it planned for further growth in its gas trading contracts in 2012 after expansion in 2011.

Other central and eastern European nations are seeking to establish gas hubs and build gas links across borders to increase liquidity in any gas trading hub.

Onichimowski said TGE and Gaz-System are currently working on new regulations that will help create a virtual hub.

"This is necessary to introduce physical deliveries of gas contracts that will be traded on the exchange," he said.

Poland's 14 billion-cubic-metre (bcm) gas market is dominated by state-controlled PGNiG and overseen by regulator URE, which sets tariffs. The European Union nation imports the bulk of its supplies from Russia.

The PolPx CEO said another issue is how PGNiG might participate. The regulator has said it hopes the gas monopoly will join the system voluntarily, while Onichimowski said the company might sell gas via auctions.

But this will not be easy to introduce, because the price PGNiG pays for gas imported through its long-term contract with Gazprom exceeds spot prices on other exchanges in Europe, Onichimowski said.

PGNiG imports around 10 bcm of gas each year, and around 90 percent, or 9 bcm, of that comes from Russia.

Another benefit to a gas exchange is that it would be an incentive for shale gas development in Poland, because the pricing of gas on the market would provide a vital benchmark for shale gas investors, Onichimowski added.

Shale gas development in Poland is attracting keen interest after a U.S. study showed it could have the biggest reserves in Europe, amounting to some 5.3 trillion cubic metres of recoverable gas.

"If we don't have a gas exchange, it will be very difficult to talk about future shale gas extraction," Onichimowski said. "Right now any investment calculations have to refer to a tariff, and doing so is a risky business." (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, Editing by Michael Kahn)