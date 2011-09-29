TOKYO, Sept 29 Japan's Mitsubishi Corp said on Thursday it and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries have agreed with the Indonesian government to team up in a coal-based synthetic fuel project, with the aim of starting commercial operation of the manufacturing facility in 2017.

The two firms have already begun a feasibility study that they aim to complete by next March. The project involves coal gasification using ample supplies of low-grade coal in Sumatra and supplying pipeline gas to gas users.

The two firms aim to introduce carbon capture and storage (CCS) system and study the use of CO2 produced at the plant for enhanced oil recovery, Mitsubishi Corp said in a statement. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)