TOKYO Nov 14 Japan's Kobe Steel Ltd said on Monday it would install a second gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) unit at its Kakogawa Works plant in western Japan, aiming to improve generation efficiency and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The company said it would install 600 MW of power capacity, including two GTCC units, for 85 billion yen ($1.1 billion), instead of the originally planned 70 billion yen for the same amount of capacity but with only one GTCC unit.

Both units will burn blast furnace gas produced at the plant and will have a turbine generating capacity of 87 MW, a company spokesman said.

The move will help cut CO2 emissions by 410,000 tonnes per year, up from the original plan of 130,000 tonnes, the company said.

The first GTCC unit has already begun operations, with the second starting in December 2014, the spokesman added.

($1 = 77.070 Japanese Yen) ($1 = 77.070 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)