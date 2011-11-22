TOKYO Nov 22 Tohoku Electric Power Co
will install additional parts to turn a planned gas
oil-fired emergency unit in northern Japan into a more
energy-efficient gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) unit by
August 2014, the company said.
The emergency unit in Hachinohe, with capacity of 274 MW, is
preparing to start commercial operation in July 2012, as
planned, to meet peak-hour demand next summer, a company
spokesman said.
Tohoku Electric, several of whose power plants were hit by
the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, is expected to meet demand
this winter with the help of surplus supply from neighbouring
power firms.
But supply could be tighter next summer. It is not yet clear
if Tohoku Electric's two nuclear plants will be restarted by
next summer although the damage to the plants from the March 11
earthquake and aftershocks were limited.
Safety fears in the wake of the Fukushima crisis have
prevented any reactors shut for maintenance from being restarted
and the country's imports of costly oil and gas have soared.
Tohoku Electric plans to begin in June 2012 the installation
to launch a permanent GTCC unit with capacity of 420 megawatts,
and will continue construction while running the emergency unit,
the spokesman said.
