TOKYO Nov 22 Tohoku Electric Power Co will install additional parts to turn a planned gas oil-fired emergency unit in northern Japan into a more energy-efficient gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) unit by August 2014, the company said.

The emergency unit in Hachinohe, with capacity of 274 MW, is preparing to start commercial operation in July 2012, as planned, to meet peak-hour demand next summer, a company spokesman said.

Tohoku Electric, several of whose power plants were hit by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, is expected to meet demand this winter with the help of surplus supply from neighbouring power firms.

But supply could be tighter next summer. It is not yet clear if Tohoku Electric's two nuclear plants will be restarted by next summer although the damage to the plants from the March 11 earthquake and aftershocks were limited.

Safety fears in the wake of the Fukushima crisis have prevented any reactors shut for maintenance from being restarted and the country's imports of costly oil and gas have soared.

Tohoku Electric plans to begin in June 2012 the installation to launch a permanent GTCC unit with capacity of 420 megawatts, and will continue construction while running the emergency unit, the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)