SEOUL Aug 10 South Korea's state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Wednesday it had sold gas equivalent to 1.94 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) domestically in July, up 7.1 percent from a year earlier.

The amount was equivalent to 85.96 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

Of the total, 1.04 million tonnes were for power generation, up 2.8 percent from a year ago, while the remainder went to household and business consumption, up 12.6 percent, KOGAS, the world's biggest corporate buyer of LNG and South Korea's sole wholesaler, said in a filing with the stock exchange. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)