UPDATE 3-Oil rises on 90 pct compliance on OPEC output deal
* Stocks to fall by 600,000 bpd in 6 mths at current rates -IEA (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
* Sales equivalent to 85.96 bln cubic feet of natural gas
* Sales for power generation up 2.8 pct y/y -KOGAS (Adds details)
SEOUL Aug 10 South Korea's state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Wednesday it had sold gas equivalent to 1.94 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) domestically in July, up 7.1 percent from a year earlier.
The amount was equivalent to 85.96 billion cubic feet of natural gas.
Of the total, 1.04 million tonnes were for power generation, up 2.8 percent from a year ago, while the remainder went to household and business consumption, up 12.6 percent, KOGAS, the world's biggest corporate buyer of LNG and South Korea's sole wholesaler, said in a filing with the stock exchange. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Stocks to fall by 600,000 bpd in 6 mths at current rates -IEA (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Dozens of tankers used to carry refined oil products are sitting idle in Asia and the Middle East as slow trade and an oversupply of ships have cut daily earnings to as little as a fifth of last year's level, shipbrokers and traders said.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.