OSLO, Sept 24 Norway's Kollsnes natural gas processing plant will return from scheduled maintenance later than planned due to a test on upstream fields, gas system operator Gassco said on Monday.

Kollsnes, which processes Norwegian gas for export to Britain and continental Europe, will now resume at 0400 GMT on Tuesday, instead of Sunday, after shutting Sept 10, Gassco said on its website.

The test will affect volumes involving 77 million cubic meters of gas per day, Gassco said.

The gas processing plant has a daily capacity of 147 million cubic meters (mcm).

Gassco is the operator of the plant while Statoil is the technical service provider. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)