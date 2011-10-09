SEOUL Oct 10 South Korea raised domestic gas rates by 5.3 percent on average on Monday in a move to reflect higher import costs of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and help cut losses in state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) , the economy ministry said.

Asia's fourth-largest economy, like other regional peers, has been fighting to tame inflation led by costlier energy and commodities, and had refrained from increasing utilities charges.

"The decision has been made to reflect recent higher import costs of LNG and to recoup accumulated account receivable of Korea Gas Corp as soon as possible," the ministry said in a statement.

South Korea is the world's second largest LNG importer after Japan, and the world's fifth-largest crude oil importer.

KOGAS, the world's largest corporate buyer of LNG, says its losses resulted from gas import costs that are higher than its domestic charges. As of August this year, the loss had mounted to 4.1 trillion won ($3.48 billion), according to the ministry statement.

"Considering the losses to recoup, we found the hike should be made by at least 7.9 percent but decided to modify the hike to 5.3 percent to help reduce burdens on common citizens," it said. The increases in tariffs apply to domestic gas rates in residential, commercial and industrial consumption, it added.

South Korean consumer inflation in September eased to 4.3 percent from a year earlier, coming off a three-year high of 5.3 percent set in August. ($1 = 1178.500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)